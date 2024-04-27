Sheffield United relegated from Premier League following heavy loss at Newcastle

Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League after surrendering an early lead to suffer a 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle.

Anel Ahmedhodzic’s fifth-minute opener at St James’ Park gave the beleaguered Blades hope of earning a stay of execution.

But Alexander Isak’s second-half brace, plus finishes from Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson either side of a Ben Osborn own goal, inflicted a 25th defeat of a miserable season on the South Yorkshire club to boost the Magpies’ hopes of Europa League qualification.

Jurgen Klopp’s long Liverpool farewell is in danger of turning sour following a touchline row with Mohamed Salah during a 2-2 draw at West Ham, which hammered another dent into their fading title hopes.

Salah, surprisingly left out of the starting line-up, had a heated exchange with manager Klopp before coming off the bench after Michail Antonio’s 77th-minute equaliser.

Following Jarrod Bowen’s first-half header, the Reds hit back to lead at London Stadium thanks to Andy Robertson and Alphonse Areola’s comical own goal but Antonio’s leveller prevented them moving level with leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United’s disappointing season continued after Zeki Amdouni’s late penalty earned relegation-threatened Burnley a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side looked to have scraped an unconvincing victory following Antony’s first Premier League goal of the season in the 79th minute.

But Amdouni converted from 12 yards with just three minutes to go after being clattered by goalkeeper Andre Onana to leave sixth-placed United only a point above Newcastle in the battle for Europe.

The result moved Burnley two points from safety, while fellow strugglers Luton remain a single point behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest following a 2-1 loss at Wolves.

Goals in either half from Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes put the hosts in control before Carlton Morris’ 10th league strike of the campaign set up a tense finale.

At Craven Cottage, Jeffrey Schlupp scored a stunning late leveller as Crystal Palace grabbed a 1-1 draw against London rivals Fulham.

Substitute Schlupp rifled home three minutes from time to cancel out Rodrigo Muniz’s 52nd-minute opener and maintain Palace’s impressive form under Oliver Glasner following three successive wins.