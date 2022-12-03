Sheffield Wednesday miss out on top spot following Derby stalemate
Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to go top of Sky Bet League One after they were held to a goalless draw at Derby.
In a game of few chances, Owls goalkeeper David Stockdale denied David McGoldrick and Derby stopper Joe Wildsmith saved from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the second half.
Derby had the first opening in the 13th minute when James Collins’ low cross was cut out by Stockdale with McGoldrick waiting to pounce.
Michael Smith had a header saved by Wildsmith before McGoldrick forced Stockdale to parry a 25-yard drive in the 38th minute, but the teams cancelled each other out in the first half.
Derby had a good chance in the 51st minute when Korey Smith’s long throw put Lewis Dobbin in but he failed to trouble Stockdale.
Wildsmith rescued Derby in the 64th minute when he saved Dele-Bashiru’s shot with his feet, while Collins’ overhead effort was straight at Stockdale in the 87th minute.
A mistake by Liam Palmer in added time almost let Collins in but Stockdale was able to gather.
