Sheffield Wednesday stay third after home win over Cheltenham
Goals from from Josh Windass, Barry Bannan and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru earned Sheffield Wednesday a 3-0 victory over Cheltenham.
Windass struck in the third minute with a free-kick from 30 yards, sending the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of Luke Southwood’s net.
Windass also put a fierce drive just over in the first half, while Lee Gregory saw a shot come back off a post.
Cheltenham threatened when Owls goalkeeper David Stockdale kept out George Lloyd’s effort and Sean Long headed the rebound over.
Ryan Broom also had a low shot saved, while Michael Ihiekwe cleared off the line from Liam Sercombe.
Gregory had a first-time shot saved by Southwood as the hosts looked to extend their lead.
Wednesday had to wait until the 83rd minute to make it 2-0, with Gregory passing to Bannan who beat Southwood with a rasping 25-yard effort.
Substitute Dele-Bashiru added a third two minutes later with a shot from the edge of the area after receiving the ball from Bannan to wrap up the points.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox