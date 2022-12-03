Solihull secure much-needed win over Oldham
Solihull secured a first win in six National League games with a 2-1 victory over Oldham.
Moors, who had James Quinn in charge as boss Neal Ardley was absent due to personal reasons, enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, with Josh Kelly and James Clarke bringing saves out of goalkeeper Magnus Norman.
Ben Tollitt fired a shot against a post as Oldham hit back, but it was Solihull who opened the scoring early in the second half.
A superb passing move involving Kelly, Andrew Dallas and Joe Sbarra saw the later coolly slot home.
Solihull doubled their lead shortly afterwards with another well-worked goal, this time Dallas fired home from Sbarra’s superb backheeled lay-off.
Sbarra had an effort tipped onto a post and Norman also denied Ryan Barnett as Moors looked to kill the game off.
And there were nervy moments late on after John Rooney pulled a goal back for Oldham, but the home side held on.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox