08 December 2022

Sone Aluko back in contention for Ipswich

By NewsChain Sport
08 December 2022

Sone Aluko looks set to return to the Ipswich fold for the crunch clash with Peterborough.

The veteran has not featured since September due to a knee injury but he has trained all week and could be involved against the Posh.

But Panutche Camara (groin) and Lee Evans (knee) remain out along with Marcus Harness (knee).

Tyreece John-Jules (hamstring) and Dominic Ball (knee) are also sidelined.

Peterborough remain without Harvey Cartwright and Oliver Norburn.

Cartwright has a thigh injury but is due back in training on Monday, while Norburn has a knee complaint.

Joe Tomlinson is back in training after several months out with bone bruising.

Boss Grant McCann has had his players performing double training sessions this week as he bids to arrest a run of four defeats in the last five games.

