27 November 2021

Southend secure rare away win at Altrincham

By NewsChain Sport
27 November 2021

Southend won away for the first time since the opening day of the season with a 2-1 victory at Altrincham

Rhys Murphy opened the scoring with less than a minute on the clock. Louis Walsh had a shot but the ball was bundled over the line, with Murphy claiming it came off him last.

Sam Dalby doubled the lead after 34 minutes from a free-kick. Zak Brunt rolled the ball into Dalby, who took a touch before firing a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Dan Mooney pulled a goal back for the hosts as the midway-point of the second half approached but Southend held on for the three points.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant detected in UK in Essex and Nottingham

news

Two killed during Storm Arwen as 100mph gusts cause major disruption across UK

news

Covid variant causing ‘huge international concern’ in South Africa has reached Belgium

world news