Spartak Moscow cruised to a convincing victory against Krasnodar with a final scoreline of 6-1 in the gameweek 21 fixture. Braces by Alekandr Sobolev and Jordan Larsson were complemented by Quincy Promes and Ezequiel Ponce strikes while Yuri Gazinsky's goal to cut the deficit to one in the second half wasn't enough to inspire a comeback by the visitors.