06 November 2021

Spireites come from behind to sink Shrimpers and reach second round of FA Cup

By NewsChain Sport
Chesterfield fought back from a goal down to beat Southend 3-1 in the first round of the FA Cup at the Technique Stadium.

The Shrimpers took an early lead in the clash of the National League teams, with Rhys Murphy firing home.

However, the Spireites replied with Saidou Khan, debutant defender Luke Croll and substitute Kabonga Tshimanga all on target.

Southend were ahead in the fourth minute with Murphy racing onto a fine through-ball from Dalby before beating the advancing Melvin Minter with a fine finish.

The home side equalised just two minutes later, with Khan heading home a deep left wing cross from Calvin Miller.

The Spireites went in front in the 14th minute when defender Croll, who signed on the morning of the match, reacted sharply and netted with a low, left footed shot after Manny Oyeleke had been denied by Steve Arnold.

Chesterfield sealed their win in the 79th minute with Tshimanga charging through  before sending a fine finish into the bottom left hand corner of the net.

Southend wasted a penalty late on, with Sam Dalby firing over, before Chesterfield’s Miller and Southend’s Zak Brunt were both sent off seven minutes into stoppage time.

