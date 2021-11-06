St Johnstone and St Mirren play out goalless stalemate

St Johnstone and St Mirren played out a goalless stalemate of few chances at McDiarmid Park.

The visitors were on top for much of the contest but created little to trouble Zander Clark in the home goal, while the Perth side’s best chance came in the opening minute through Glenn Middleton who saw his shot saved.

St Johnstone finished the game with 10 men after Chris Kane was sent off for a second booking.

Callum Davidson made one change from the team that defeated Dundee United last weekend. Cammy MacPherson dropped out against his parent club, with Murray Davidson stepping in.

St Mirren made two changes after losing to Dundee. In came Jamie McGrath and Richard Tait, with Eamonn Brophy and Kyle McAllister dropping to the bench.

It was the home side who had the first chance after 10 seconds, Middleton capitalising on a St Mirren slip-up to fire in an effort that Jak Alnwick saved.

The visitors responded with a Curtis Main header that was saved by Clark before the striker saw his shot on the turn fly narrowly past the far post.

That early burst of action, however, soon gave way to a turgid midfield battle that saw both sides struggle to create anything in the way of meaningful chances.

It took until the 35th minute for another opportunity to arise but Craig Bryson slashed it well wide.

McGrath was looking the player most likely to create something for the visitors. And from his perfect pass, Clark made a decent save to push Main’s low drive for a corner that Conor McCarthy headed wide.

McGrath then had a shot blocked by Jamie McCart as St Mirren looked for the breakthrough before the interval.

St Johnstone made two changes at half-time to try to freshen things up, with Stevie May and Shaun Rooney on for Middleton and Michael O’Halloran.

But it was the visitors who started again on the front foot with McGrath’s speculative volley going well wide.

There was a moment of controversy just short of the hour-mark when Liam Gordon brought down Main as he ran in on goal. Referee Greg Aitken showed the defender the yellow card but it could easily have been a red. Scott Tanser curled the resulting free-kick over the crossbar.

St Mirren were well on top and Joe Shaughnessy’s header from a Tanser cross was cleared for a corner that came to nothing.

The home side played the last five minutes with 10 men after Kane was shown a second yellow card for dissent.