10 December 2021

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson sidelined by groin problem

By NewsChain Sport
10 December 2021

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson is facing a spell on the sidelines with a groin problem.

Craig Bryson is available after suspension, while attackers Glenn Middleton and Stevie May are both in contention to return after their recent lay-offs.

Murray Davidson could miss out with a knock, while David Wotherspoon is absent with a knee problem.

Defender Jack MacKenzie is back fit and available for Aberdeen’s trip to Perth.

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch remains out with a calf injury, along with Matty Kennedy.

Defenders Calvin Ramsay, Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still sidelined.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Geronimo ‘was killed for absolutely nothing’! Post-mortem tests on alpaca fail to find source of bovine TB

news

Cover up! Masks become mandatory in cinemas, theatres and churches

news

Sienna Miller alleges The Sun ‘leaked’ news of her pregnancy as she settles phone-hacking claim

world news