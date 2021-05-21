St Johnstone’s route to the Scottish Cup final

St Johnstone and Hibernian face off in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Callum Davidson’s Betfred Cup winners are looking to lift a rare trophy double for a non-Old Firm side.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the Perth side’s route to the final.

Third Round – Dundee 0 St Johnstone 1

Guy Melamed’s strike handed Saints victory in this Tayside Derby at Dens Park but the Perth side had goalkeeper Zander Clark to thank after he saved a late Charlie Adam penalty and denied the Dee the chance to take it to extra time.

Relieved boss Davidson said: “They have a Premiership squad in my opinion so I knew it was going to be a really tough game with the likes of Charlie Adam involved. He’s a top-class player and I thought he would score because I have watched him take penalties enough times. But it’s a fantastic save.”

Fourth Round – St Johnstone 2 Clyde 0

It was game over inside 21 minutes as goals from Guy Melamed and Michael O’Halloran put Saints in front, but Davidson was frustrated his team did not run up a bigger scoreline against Danny Lennon’s League One strugglers.

He said: “It’s a job well done. I thought in the first half we were very good. I actually really enjoyed the performance. For me, we probably should have scored a couple more goals to take the game away from Clyde.”

Quarter-final – Rangers 1 St Johnstone 1 (St Johnstone win 4-2 on pens)

St Johnstone players swamp goalkeeper Zander Clark after his Ibrox heroics (PA Wire)

James Tavernier thought he had snatched victory for Steven Gerrard’s Premiership champions with three minutes left of extra-time – but that was just the start of the drama as Saints keeper Clark raced forward for a corner to head the ball down for Chris Kane’s 122nd-minute equaliser before pulling off two saves in the shoot-out to send the jubilant McDiarmid men through.

Clark jokingly tried to claim the goal before adding: “Hopefully by winning the first cup we have given ourselves a chance to try and get to another final. It’s massive for everyone involved at the club.”

Semi-final – St Mirren 1 St Johnstone 2

St Johnstone’s Glenn Middleton made the difference at Hampden (PA Wire)

Glenn Middleton produced a second-half star cameo to book Covid-hit Saints’ place in the final, first setting up Kane for the opener before sweeping home with a sublime free-kick to render Connor McCarthy’s late strike for the Buddies meaningless.

Davidson – who saw four players forced to self-isolate before the Hampden clash – said: “We’ve hardly trained this week. But the players’ attitude was tremendous. I’m just delighted for them. Glenn came on and produced the magic which you sometimes need to get to a final.”