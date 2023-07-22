Stav Nahmani makes instant impact for St Mirren with brace in Viaplay Cup

Israeli striker Stav Nahmani made an instant impact in Scottish football with two goals off the bench as St Mirren beat Arbroath 4-0 in the Viaplay Cup.

Former Motherwell striker Mikael Mandron also headed his first goal for the Buddies as Stephen Robinson’s side took just 10 minutes to get off the mark following their opening loss against Montrose.

New club captain Mark O’Hara doubled the lead just before the break and Nahmani was introduced in the 63rd minute following his arrival on loan from Hapoel Beer Sheva earlier this week. The 21-year-old struck twice in his first 16 minutes of action to round off a convincing victory.

Montrose followed up their opening win with a penalties success against Cowdenbeath following a 1-1 draw at Central Park.

St Johnstone also bounced back from an opening defeat to win 4-0 as they triumphed at Alloa.

Cammy Ballantyne took less than 60 seconds to net his first goal since last year’s group stage following good link-up play between Stevie May and debutant Luke Jephcott.

Ryan McGowan doubled the lead in the 20th minute with a 25-yard drive and May struck in the 63rd minute. Young striker Ben McCrystal came off the bench for his debut and marked it with an 89th-minute goal.

Stirling stay top of Group A after first-half goals from Dale Carrick and Aaron Dunsmore earned a 2-1 win over Stenhousemuir.

Livingston face a battle to qualify after a 1-1 home draw with Hamilton which saw Accies claim the bonus point.

Andrew Winter gave the visitors the lead on the half-hour mark before Bruce Anderson levelled in the final minute. Hamilton won 4-1 on penalties to stay top of Group C ahead of Cove Rangers, who came from behind to win 3-2 at Brechin thanks to Kyle Connell’s double.

Ross County also came from behind in the final 20 minutes to beat Morton 2-1 in Group D.

Former Inverness striker George Oakley headed home in the 37th minute for the visitors but Jay Henderson volleyed his first goal for the Staggies and Simon Murray latched on to Jordan White’s flick-on to hit the winner in the 77th minute.

Stranraer beat Edinburgh City 2-1 in the other game in Group D.

Kilmarnock took control of Group F with a 2-0 win at Dunfermline. Fraser Murray was on target from close range inside four minutes and Kyle Vassell supplied an emphatic finish in the 81st minute.

Lowland League newcomers Albion Rovers gave their travelling fans something to cheer when they beat Annan 2-1 thanks to a late comeback.

Airdrie moved into pole position in Group E courtesy of player-manager Rhys McCabe’s 89th-minute penalty against Dundee, who earlier missed from the spot through Lyall Cameron. That was the only goal in the group with Dumbarton and Bonnyrigg Rose playing out a stalemate.

Falkirk emerged with the bonus point following a dramatic 2-2 draw against Group B leaders Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Ross MacIver gave the Bairns an early lead but the game looked to have turned midway through the second half when Brad Spencer was sent off and Brian Graham added further punishment by converting the resulting free-kick.

Alfredo Agyeman scored a brilliant solo goal three minutes later to put the Bairns back in front before James Lyon levelled in the final moments. Falkirk won 7-6 on penalties.

Louis Moult got his first goal for Dundee United as they ended a seven-game losing streak with a 3-0 win against Peterhead. Kevin Holt netted two second-half penalties for Jim Goodwin’s men.

Queen of the South maintained their hopes in Group G with a 2-0 win at Elgin despite having Kyle McLelland sent off. Kieran McKechnie and Paul McKay were on target for Marvin Bartley’s men.

Motherwell retained top spot in the group with a 1-0 home win over Queen’s Park in the evening kick-off.

Well started slowly but Jon Obika missed a glorious headed chance before netting via the aid of a deflection in the 29th minute.

Callum Slattery and Jack Thomson hit the bar at either end and Queen’s Park had two penalty claims denied as the game remained in the balance.