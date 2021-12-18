Stephen Crainey believes Fleetwood deserved victory at Morecambe

Fleetwood caretaker boss Stephen Crainey felt his side deserved victory at Morecambe for their endeavour as they claimed a point from a 0-0 draw.

The former Scotland international saw his side extend their unbeaten run to three games in a vital match against a side two points behind them in League One.

Crainey said: “It was a well-contested game with both teams at it.

“It was a typical derby and although there were not many chances I felt we deserved the three points for the effort we put in.

“The application of the team on and off the ball was fantastic and I can’t ask for any more. I thought we dominated the ball especially at the start of the second half but didn’t find the goal.

“If we showed a bit more composure in the final third we could have got two or three goals but at the other end we defended superbly.

“We now have a good blend of youth and experience and once we start clicking we will win more games of football. ”

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson felt a draw was a fair result.

He said: “It was a fast and furious game. They pressed hard and we pressed them too and I was really pleased that we kept a clean sheet as we have conceded far too many goals this season.

“I thought the back three were outstanding and we had the best chances of the game but if we are being fair the draw was fair.

“We had the best chance to win it with Cole Stockton going through late in the game and I’m sure he will have expected to score but he has carried us most of the season and we can forgive him. We will take the point as a positive and move on and build on the clean sheet.”

Morecambe started well with Adam Phillips flicking a Ryan Cooney cross just wide of the right hand post and Stockton seeing a goal bound shot blocked by his strike partner Jon Obika.

Fleetwood hit back with Shayden Morris being played in on goal only to be denied by Kyle Letheren.

Stockton headed wide from a good opening on the hour before the Shrimps’ top scorer missed a great opportunity two minutes from time when he got behind the Fleetwood defence but produced a weak shot that was well saved by Alex Cairns.