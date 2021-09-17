Stephen O’Donnell back for Motherwell’s trip to play the champions

Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell is back (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:33pm, Fri 17 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Motherwell have captain Stephen O’Donnell available for Sunday’s game against Rangers after missing four matches through illness and injury.

The right-back was not risked against Aberdeen last week after going off with a calf strain while playing in Scotland’s victory over Austria.

Left-back Jake Carroll is suspended for the Steelmen and will miss the cinch Premiership clash.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is out of the Ibrox encounter.

The Gers attacker picked up a hamstring injury in the home 2-0 Europa League defeat by Lyon on Thursday night and requires a scan.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is a doubt with a hamstring problem, defender Filip Helander is out with a knee injury, along with other long-term absentees Ryan Jack (calf) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue).

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Rangers

PA