Steve Bruce repeats call for attacking additions to squad after Cardiff blank

West Brom manager Steve Bruce outlined once again his need for more attacking reinforcements after he saw his side held to a 0-0 draw by in-form Cardiff at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies have scored three goals in their first four matches and, after the injury suffered by Daryl Dike, their need for a fresh forward option was highlighted as they drew a blank, although Karlan Grant might have broken the deadlock in the first half.

Centre back Semi Ajayi tested Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop in the second half, but the Bluebirds were good value for their point.

The result means that Bruce’s men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, remain in the relegation zone after four matches. Cardiff, meanwhile, sit in the top six after putting together successive clean sheets.

“I think that’s pretty obvious, absolutely,” Bruce said about West Brom’s need to be busy in the remainder of the transfer window.

“We’re short, but we still have two and a half weeks to go. We’ll see what becomes available.”

Despite those chances, Bruce was of the belief that West Brom didn’t do enough to be deserving of victory.

He added: “We didn’t play well enough, certainly at the front end of the pitch we didn’t have any real creativity.

“We made the wrong decisions. I couldn’t fault their effort, but that lack of quality or decision making was what disappointed me.”

Cardiff boss Steve Morison, who has guided his much-changed side to seven points from their opening four matches, believes that The Hawthorns will prove to be one of the more difficult grounds to visit in the Championship this season.

As a result, he was pleased to leave the West Midlands with a well earned share of the spoils – even if there were one or two nervy moments along the way.

“It’s a tough place to come. What pleased me the most was the lads played with confidence, belief, a swagger, with and without the ball. Our intensity was good, our attitude was good.

“I thought to a man everyone was excellent again. I thought a draw was a pretty fair result. To come away to West Brom and play the way we wanted to play and try the things we tried… were we on the edge of our seats at times? Yes. I was, definitely. But, also, when we got it right it was a delight to watch.

“It’s just a shame one of the chances we had from the edge of the box didn’t come off. If anyone had to me before the game we’d be leaving here with a point and a good performance, I’d be a happy man.”