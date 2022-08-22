Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s ‘mentality will be right’ at Grimsby

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper insists his side’s “mentality will be right” in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Grimsby.

Forest have taken four points from their first three Premier League games following promotion and face a hectic fixture schedule.

Cooper’s side face Tottenham on Sunday before a midweek fixture at Manchester City and then take on Bournemouth the following Saturday.

On the trip to Blundell Park, Cooper told Forest’s official website: “It’s a game we’re looking forward to and we approach it with the mentality to win.

“We want a winning culture here and to do that you have to live and breathe it every day.

“Cup competitions are games we look forward to and we take very seriously. We’re mindful that we have three games in a week and not too many days between each game, but our mentality will be right.”

Grimsby have taken five points from their first four games after their National League play-off final win in June saw them bounce back to the English Football League at the first attempt.

Cooper added: “Grimsby recently got promoted so they’re used to winning and it’s a classic early-season cup tie.

“They’ll be hungry to play as well as us and we look forward to going there with an attitude to play the game in our way, in our identity and to do whatever it takes to win the game.”

Mariners boss Paul Hurst described Saturday’s goalless home draw against Sutton as “one of the worst games of football I’ve ever seen”, but said Forest’s visit could provide his players with the perfect tonic.

Hurst said: “There is no better game to bounce back with in terms of the excitement around it for the players and fans.

“I’m not going to use the term ‘free hit’ because I don’t really buy into that.

“We know it’ll be a really tough game and that we’re big underdogs, but I want the team to embrace the challenge and compete.”