Steve Cotterill re-admitted to hospital suffering from Covid-pneumonia

By NewsChain Sport
13:55pm, Mon 01 Mar 2021
Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill has been re-admitted to hospital suffering from Covid-pneumonia.

The 56-year-old returned home from hospital on February 16 having received extensive treatment for Covid-19 during a 33-day stay.

Cotterill, who was appointed by the Shrews in November, initially tested positive for coronavirus on January 1 and spent time in Bristol Royal Infirmary’s intensive care unit after his illness progressed.

A statement from the Sky Bet League One club read: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disappointed to report Steve Cotterill has been re-admitted to the hospital.

“Following extensive treatment for Covid-19, Steve returned home from the hospital on February 16th.

“However, Town’s manager has returned to the hospital over the weekend as he is suffering from Covid-pneumonia.

“The club wishes Steve all the best in his recovery.”

Shrews assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham has taken charge of recent games, including the three played after Cotterill was discharged.

“For somebody who has never missed a day’s work in his life, this will hit the manager really hard,” said Wilbraham.

“He’s one of the strongest and toughest people I know, and I know he’ll get through this Covid-pneumonia.”

Shrewsbury, who host AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, sit 17th in League One.

