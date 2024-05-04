Steve Evans optimistic about Rotherham future thanks to ‘quality’ squad

Rotherham manager Steve Evans is hopeful about the future despite his side bowing out of the Sky Bet Championship after a shock 5-2 win against Cardiff.

The Millers were the more clinical team as they secured only their fifth victory of a dismal campaign which saw them finish 24 points from safety.

Braces came from Jordan Hugill and Tom Eaves, with the club’s other forward Sam Nombe also on target, while Cardiff got on the scoresheet thanks to Nat Phillips and Ollie Tanner.

Evans said: “Different managers and coaches have different styles. I think the players were quite surprised that we went for three out-and-out strikers but we thought we would cause them problems.

“Cardiff are always going to cause you problems but in the second half we had a sustained period of pressure and Cardiff are fortunate it was only five.

“You can see what the Rotherham public want. A team full of industry and endeavour with some quality in that. There is quality within the squad. We have just given a brilliant send-off to the supporters who have had a long suffering season.

“The frontmen looked really threatening. The boys have been terrific since we came in.

“The future at this club is never in doubt. The DNA of the supporters is never going to change but the DNA of the team had changed.

“I think we have set some things in motion that will carry us forward into the new season. The harder you work, the luckier you get.

“The boys have worked incredibly hard for the three games we have been here.”

The focus at Cardiff now turns to manager Erol Bulut’s future, with talks ongoing over a new deal. The visiting support sang that they wanted him to stay and build on their 12th-placed finish.

Bulut said: “I spoke already many times. We have had positive talks with our chairman.

“I also have to make a decision for myself and the future. I think it is best for everyone that we make quicker decisions because we are losing time in many things.

“The priority is my family. I haven’t seen them for a long time so they miss me. Next week I will be with them and enjoy time with them.

“Finishing 12th out of 24 teams is a really good season for us. It is a massive step forward for the club and I hope we can continue to build. My guys did a good job this season. In general the season was successful.

“Sometimes it is not easy in the last game.

“Rotherham are relegated and I think a little bit like the referee wanted to give them a present. So he helped them a little bit.

“It was a great atmosphere from the fans. The referee gave two wrong decisions, in my opinion. It’s not a penalty.”