Steven Bradley aims to make a big impression at Livingston

Steven Bradley believes Livingston is the place where he can become a top-flight Scottish footballer.

The 20-year-old winger signed from Hibernian after having loan spells at Ayr and Dundalk.

Bradley impressed when he went to Turkey with Livi for warm weather training during the mid-season break and, paperwork permitting, will be in the squad for the home cinch Premiership game against Motherwell on Monday.

He is keen to make his mark and said: “The last year or so I have been playing every week, so I feel like I am ready for that.

“I know how it feels to be a first-team player, elsewhere, obviously.

“But now I feel I can kick on here and play every week. I feel as if I have settled in.

“I see this as a good opportunity to showcase what I can do on the pitch.

“Since I have been here, everyone has been brilliant with me so I am looking forward to getting out on the pitch and trying to help the team win, score goals and create goals.

“I want to help us finish as high as possible in the league and hopefully we can do something good together.”

Bradley insists his recent loan spell in Ireland helped him to mature on and off the park.

He said: “It was good, I enjoyed it. I stayed in a house with a few of the other players

“I had to start cooking for myself and things like that which was good. I wasn’t great to start with but I learned the pasta and chicken quite quickly. It was just basic stuff.

“Obviously getting first team football every week has also really helped me a lot in the last year.

“I feel like I have grown up a lot and matured from that and playing games has helped me and now I can use that as good experience.”