18 April 2022

Stockport leave it late to see off Solihull

By NewsChain Sport
Paddy Madden scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as National League leaders Stockport beat Solihull 1-0.

The striker made amends for missing an earlier penalty when he tucked away Myles Hippolyte’s cut back.

Ryan Rydel was fouled in the area three minutes after half-time, but Madden’s spot-kick was saved by Ryan Boot.

The Solihull goalkeeper also denied Will Collar and Ryan Croasdale late on but was eventually beaten by Madden.

