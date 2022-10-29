Stockport see off 10-man Sutton in one-sided encounter
In-form Stockport made it three Sky Bet League Two wins on the spin as they hammered 10-man Sutton 3-0.
United striker Omar Bugiel saw red after just three minutes for a high challenge on Will Collar.
And the Hatters took full advantage of the extra man as Kyle Wootton, Paddy Madden and Collar did the damage at Edgeley Park.
There was a fast start to proceedings as James Brown was booked for the hosts after 20 seconds.
But the colour was red as Matt Gray’s Sutton were given a mountain to climb after Bugiel’s early sending-off.
Dave Challinor’s side soon went ahead as Wootton headed home Brown’s cross in the 19th minute.
Sutton goalkeeper Lewis Ward produced a fine double save as he parried Madden’s volley before keeping out Miles Hippolyte’s follow-up.
The visitors could have levelled before the break as Ben Hinchcliffe fumbled Donovan Wilson’s effort wide.
Challinor’s charges doubled their tally 11 minutes after the restart as Madden poked home the rebound after Ward had kept out his initial header.
The third came with just under 20 minutes to go as Collar crashed an angled drive high into the net.
