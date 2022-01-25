25 January 2022

Stockport take over at the top on the back of strong second-half show

By NewsChain Sport
25 January 2022

Stockport climbed to the top of the National League table after they claimed a 3-0 win over Maidenhead at Edgeley Park.

The sides went into the break all square but the hosts made the breakthrough on 53 minutes when Antoni Sarcevic got on the end of a Macauley Southam-Hales cross and nodded home for the opener.

Stockport doubled their advantage through Ryan Croasdale, who drilled the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Maidenhead failed to make any impression on the game and County sealed victory in stoppage time through John Rooney, who smashed home following a deflected cross from Ollie Crankshaw.

The home side have now made it six wins on the bounce while Maidenhead slump to their first defeat in five games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Met now investigating Downing Street parties based on information from Sue Gray inquiry

news

US President Joe Biden caught calling reporter a ‘stupid son of a b****’ at news conference

world news

Birthday party for Boris Johnson is latest alleged lockdown breach at No 10

news