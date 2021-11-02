02 November 2021

Stoke striker Jacob Brown handed Scotland call-up for World Cup qualifiers

By NewsChain Sport
02 November 2021

Stoke striker Jacob Brown has won a first Scotland call-up for the final two group games in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The likes of Tony Watt, Johnny Russell and Eamonn Brophy had been touted for recalls but Clarke spring a surprise by opting for English-born Brown.

The 23-year-old former Barnsley player has scored four goals and created five others in 19 appearances for Sky Bet Championship club Stoke this season.

With Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes suspended for Scotland’s trip to Moldova, Brown has been added to a forward contingent which also features Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Fraser.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark replaces Motherwell’s Liam Kelly, while Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been selected despite an ankle injury.

The goalkeeper change and the addition of Brown are the only differences in Clarke’s squad from last month.

Scotland need three points from games against Moldova in Chisinau on November 12 and Denmark at Hampden three days later, to guarantee a play-off place.

