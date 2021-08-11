Striker Lawrence Shankland leaves Dundee United for Belgian club Beerschot

Lawrence Shankland has said his goodbyes to Dundee United after sealing a move to Belgian club Beerschot.

The Taysiders announced on Wednesday morning that an undisclosed fee had been agreed for the transfer of the Scotland striker.

The 26-year-old joined the Tannadice club from Ayr United in July 2019 and helped them win the Championship to return to the top flight.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Dundee United and I would like to thank everyone at the club from the playing staff and coaches to the support staff both at Tannadice and St Andrews,” Shankland told United’s website.

“I came to United with the objective of developing personally and helping the club get back to the Premiership and I now see it is the right time to take the next step in my career development elsewhere.

“The fans support for me was amazing right from the off and I will always be grateful for their backing and, hopefully, I will be back one day to see them all.

“I also have to mention the backing I have received from the chairman and vice-chairman who made me feel such a part of this club and welcomed me in so warmly.

“I leave knowing there is an excellent squad and great coaches at United and I am excited to see how successful this season will be for them.

“I now look forward to my future in Belgium and cannot wait to get started. Thank you to everyone at Dundee United.”

Sporting director Tony Asghar said: “Lawrence was sold on the vision we offered both personal and club-wise.

“He has achieved great success here, became a fans favourite, scored goals, improved his all-round play and became an internationalist.

“He felt it was time to try something new and once the clubs agreed a fee we were happy to allow him to continue his career elsewhere.

“It is an important part of our strategy that we develop players so they can continue to flourish if they move on and Lawrence has been a great example of the strategy working and we wish him every success for the future. He will always be welcome at Tannadice.”