Hamilton picked up a rare league win with victory over Greenock Morton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
14 January 2023

Struggling Hamilton beat Greenock Morton to claim only third league win of season

By NewsChain Sport
Scottish Championship basement boys Hamilton got only their third league win of the season as Andy Winter’s penalty was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Greenock Morton.

Winter stuck his spot-kick into the bottom right-hand corner after Daniel O’Reilly was fouled in the box with 17 minutes gone.

Winter had a great chance to double the lead just after the hour mark as he ran through on goal but Brian Schwake was out smartly to deny him.

Morton’s hopes of getting anything out of the game were then dented when Grant Gillespie’s late challenge on Scott Martin earned a second yellow card with seven minutes left.

