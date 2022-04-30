30 April 2022

Sutton suffer play-off blow as long unbeaten home run ended by Bradford

Bradford ended play-off contenders Sutton’s 19-game unbeaten home run with an emphatic 4-1 win.

Charles Vernam scored twice for Mark Hughes’ side, taking his tally to eight for the season, before Yann Songo’o and Andy Cook wrapped it up late on.

Sutton went close after 90 seconds when Donovan Wilson set up Will Randall for a first-time shot against the post.

But Bradford responded well with Dion Pereira, Liam Ridehalgh and Vernam all testing home keeper Dean Bouzanis.

The visitors then took a 16th-minute lead as Vernam headed home from Luke Hendrie’s cross.

Jamie Walker lobbed another shot onto the roof of the net as Bradford controlled the first half.

Sutton came back out a lot brighter and were level 10 minutes into the second half as Alistair Smith fired a superb strike into the top corner.

Bradford restored their lead in the 77th minute with Vernam sliding home his second goal from Ridehalgh’s cross.

Defender Songo’o (85) added a third from close range from Elliot Watt’s corner before sub Cook scored in stoppage time.

