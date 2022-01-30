30 January 2022

Swansea sign Finley Burns on loan from Manchester City

By NewsChain Sport
30 January 2022

Swansea have signed England Under-18 defender Finley Burns on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the season.

The 18-year-old centre-back has made one first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side, against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

The academy product recently signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions but the club have decided to loan him to the Sky Bet Championship Swans for experience.

He becomes Russell Martin’s fourth signing of the January transfer window after Andy Fisher, Cyrus Christie and Hannes Wolf.

