Ten-man Wrexham beaten at home by Yeovil
Second-half goals from Josh Staunton and Sonny Blu Lo-Everton earned Yeovil a 2-0 National League win at 10-man Wrexham
Phil Parkinson’s side had Liam McAlinden sent off for elbowing Dan Moss just after the half-hour.
Staunton opened the scoring for the Glovers in the 64th minute when he converted Jordan Barnett’s cross at the far post.
Lo-Everton made the game safe in the 83rd minute when he scored from the rebound when Charlie Wakefield’s shot was saved.
