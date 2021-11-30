30 November 2021

Ten-man Wrexham beaten at home by Yeovil

30 November 2021

Second-half goals from Josh Staunton and Sonny Blu Lo-Everton earned Yeovil a 2-0 National League win at 10-man Wrexham

Phil Parkinson’s side had Liam McAlinden sent off for elbowing Dan Moss just after the half-hour.

Staunton opened the scoring for the Glovers in the 64th minute when he converted Jordan Barnett’s cross at the far post.

Lo-Everton made the game safe in the 83rd minute when he scored from the rebound when Charlie Wakefield’s shot was saved.

