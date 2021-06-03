The best of Jordi Cruyff at FC Barcelona
13:05pm, Thu 03 Jun 2021
Son of former Dutch football icon Johan Cruyff, Jordi spent two years in and around the Barcelona first team squad between 1994 to 1996, where he managed to score 11 goals in 41 games as an attacking midfielder. Jordi has a lot of history at Barcelona; as an academy graduate from La Masia, a former player at the club, and then as an official member. His return has been made possible courtesy of the cooperation shown by Chinese team Shenzhen FC, where Jordi was the first-team coach.