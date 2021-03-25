The Brilliance of Barcelona Wonderkid Pedri

Barcelona’s breakthrough star of the season, Pedri, joined the Catalan giants for just a bit over 10 million euros last season. His impact on the game is very evident and even though he is not directly involved in a lot of goals, his passes and playmaking before the goal is undeniably important. Despite his youth, Pedri represents not only the future but also the present at Barça. At just 18 years of age he has become a fixture in Ronald Koeman's midfield. With 42 appearances this season (31 in the starting XI), he is the player under 22 years of age who has played most in Europe's main leagues.