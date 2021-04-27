The moment Andres Iniesta announced his Barça goodbye
Loading...
10:00am, Tue 27 Apr 2021
On 27th April 2018, Andrés Iniesta announced he would leave FC Barcelona after 22 years. One of the greatest players in the Club's history held an emotional press conference at the Ciutat Esportiva where he announced his departure. He arrived at 12 years of age and left at 34. 16 with the first team. “I know what it means to play here year after year and the demands in every sense of the word. I know what the responsibility means to be captain at this club,” said Andrés.