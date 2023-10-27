The sky’s the limit for Kilmarnock – Corrie Ndaba

Corrie Ndaba believes Kilmarnock should be “aiming for the sky” this season and pointed to the early Old Firm double to back up his ambition.

The 23-year-old Irish centre-back joined the Rugby Park club on a season-long loan from Ipswich in June.

Ndaba enjoyed a 1-0 opening day win over Rangers in the cinch Premiership and a Viaplay Cup win over Celtic by the same scoreline.

Killie’s 3-1 home win over Livingston at the weekend lifted them into fifth place in the table, albeit it was their first win in eight in all competitions and only three points separate fourth-placed Hearts and second-bottom Ross County.

Ahead of the home game against Aberdeen on Sunday, Ndaba was asked if Europe could be a possibility this season, and he said: “Of course, why not?

“We are a good group, we’ve got good players, and I think we’re good enough to do that.

“And we should be aiming for the sky. So whatever it is, Europe, top-six, why not? I think we’re good enough.

“I think a lot of football is mental. When you’re confident, when you believe, you feel like you can do anything really so even coming up against these big teams, we know we’re good enough.

“We’ve shown already so anyone we come up against we believe, especially at home.

“It was a bit surreal beating Rangers and Celtic. It was a great feeling.

“First game against Rangers was obviously a good experience and then Celtic. Beating both of them being was unbelievable.

“As I say, we are good enough, we had that belief and as I was playing, I felt that.

“The team felt comfortable so whoever it is, we’re not afraid, we are not scared. We know what we can do.”