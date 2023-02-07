There was real anger in there – Mark Fotheringham disgusted by Huddersfield slip

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham was left fuming after his side twice let the lead slip against 10-man Blackpool to draw 2-2.

The Terriers opened the scoring through Matty Pearson before Gary Madine was sent off for the hosts before the break.

But Mick McCarthy’s men rallied and Andy Lyons levelled the scores before Josh Bowler salvaged a point at the death, after Josh Koroma looked to have won it for the Terriers with an 86th-minute strike.

“It’s a disgrace of a performance in the second half and I’m lost for words to be honest with you,” said Fotheringham.

“There’s a lot of angry, harsh words been said, and rightly so, because to get yourself in a situation to go pole position and take the three points then give it away is absolutely unacceptable.

“There’s a real collective anger in there and hard words said to each other collectively as a group. We all know that’s unacceptable, and we’ve let the club down.

“We couldn’t come away from this game with any less than three points and there was real anger in there. The lads really care and it’s unacceptable.

“We had unacceptable lapses in concentration defensively. There should be anger there, because we all care. We had to manage the situations better defensively late in the game.”

While Fotheringham cut a disconsolate figure, Blackpool boss McCarthy lauded his side’s mentality to twice come back from behind with a man disadvantage.

“It was a real dagger through the heart when they came back and went 2-1 up after doing what we’d done,” said McCarthy.

“But they showed great resolve and determination to get back again so it’s lovely if you’ve got that energy and that willingness to work and stick together, then we’ve got a chance.

“They were brilliant, the lads, and went and pressed and deservedly got the point out of it.”

That point could prove valuable for Blackpool against fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield, with just a point separating the sides in the relegation places.

McCarthy remains without a win as Blackpool manager since taking the helm last month but is hopeful the resolve his side showed will help them avoid the drop.

“There are so many games left but you want to get something out of the game with your nearest rivals for relegation,” he added.

“We have not gained anything but we’ve not lost any ground on them. What we have got is fans that believe in the team, and they were awesome today.

“The fans couldn’t have done any more and nor could the players, and we both deserved each other tonight.

“We deserved the response, and the fans got a performance; they were brilliant.”