They’re a joy to work with – Eddie Howe talks up Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insists Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes are “a joy to work with” after they both found the net in a 3-0 win at struggling Norwich.

Joelinton scored twice on his 100th Premier League appearance for Newcastle as the Magpies recorded their first win at Carrow Road since January 1994.

The Brazilian broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a curled strike into the top corner before slotting home again just six minutes later.

His compatriot Guimaraes wrapped up the win at the start of the second half when he beat a defender to Tim Krul’s attempted pass out from the back, before taking a touch and cleverly lobbing the goalkeeper.

Howe believes the pair have settled in well at the club, after Joelinton left the field to a standing ovation from the travelling support.

“They’re a joy to work with. They do have that inner strength,” Howe said.

“They’re both great people and they’ve become integral to the squad. They’re settled in and very popular.

“They do have a slight flamboyance with the way they play. I’m delighted with both of them. Long may that continue really.”

Newcastle were in 19th place when Howe took the job having won none of their first 14 games, a position no Premier League side has ever survived from after such a start.

But they have won 10 of their previous 14 league games, including their last four, and now sit in the top half of the table.

Howe said: “I think it is, when you look back and think of some of the days we had early on – the Cambridge defeat, the late equaliser Watford scored, they were difficult moments and we were a long, long way from where we are now so it’s taken an incredible effort from the players, staff and supporters to lift us into the position that we are.

“I can’t thank anyone enough for what they’ve given me and the team.”

Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the table, eight points from safety with five matches remaining, with Dean Smith left to rue defensive mistakes yet again.

When asked about the third goal, he said: “Tim will hold his hands up, he knows he’s made a boo-boo.

“None of them mean to make it. Pace hurt us today, I didn’t think there was anything in the game and then they scored the goal, very marginal whether it was onside or offside and unfortunately we’ve conceded quick goals in succession that have taken us out of the game totally.

“We probably had the better moments and didn’t take them and then we didn’t defend well enough for their goals and if you don’t defend well enough and make mistakes at this level, you get punished.

“The league table doesn’t lie, we’ve been punished too many times for our mistakes and unfortunately we keep making similar mistakes that have cost us in the end.”