Thomas Frank confident Brentford can beat the drop without any January signings

Thomas Frank insists his Brentford squad is strong enough to remain competitive in the Premier League without any January recruits.

The Bees have been linked with a move for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is looking for a route back into football following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

But Frank remains coy on those rumours and believes that even if he adds no new faces this month, Brentford can still enjoy a successful season.

Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat by Manchester United was a fifth loss in six outings but the Bees, promoted last term, remain a healthy 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

“I think we have a strong enough squad to compete in the Premier League,” said head coach Frank.

“I do think a player or two would bring extra energy to the squad but I don’t think it’s essential. But we are always in the market and if a player comes up we will do it.

“I think it can be more difficult (in January) depending on where players are coming from.

“If you are coming from the Championship there is less adaptation, players are fully fit and up to pace. But for some players to adapt can still take weeks, months.

“If you come from abroad you need to get up to speed to your new team, tactics, crazy ideas from the head coach! So there’s a risk that it can take a longer time to adapt.”

Ivan Toney’s late goal against United was only a consolation in terms of the result, but Frank believes it could be crucial for how the season pans out.

The 25-year-old striker, who had a spell out with Covid-19 in December, tucked away his sixth goal of the season and his first since November.

“Goalscorers need to score goals,” added Frank. “I think it was very important for him and the team, and he was back up to his normal standards.

“I think we know that little bit of confidence is so important. Ivan is a confident player who believes in himself but we all know you can be a bit more confident and successful with your actions, so it was a very important goal.”