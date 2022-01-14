Thomas Frank: Sergi Canos will play at Anfield ‘unless someone cuts his leg off’

Thomas Frank says everyone at Brentford is looking forward to Sunday’s trip to Liverpool and confirmed Sergi Canos is set to be fit to face his former club.

Wing-back Canos made his return from a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at Southampton but was forced off to raise doubts about his chances of making an overdue appearance at Anfield.

The Spaniard moved to Merseyside as a teenager in 2013 but only played once for the Reds, away to West Brom at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, before he departed Liverpool and carved out a career in England with the Bees via a short stint with Norwich.

“Yes, Sergi should be available. He trained today so that was positive,” Frank confirmed on Friday.

“I think unless someone maybe cut his leg off, he would do everything to be ready for this game, but to be fair all the players want to be available for a game like this.

“It is the first time we are going to Anfield and we all know that is one of most iconic football stadiums in the world.

“We are all looking forward to that and we want to go there and express ourselves and attack but we want it to be a fun and good experience at both two o’clock and also at four o’clock.

“It is not that fun if we go there and get beat 4-0. It is only a fantastic experience if you go there, perform and get a good result, so that is what we aim for.”

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson will hope to mark his new contract with the club by helping Frank’s side earn another notable result against Liverpool after a thrilling 3-3 draw between the sides in September.

The former Leeds centre-back has been an ever-present for the Bees in the Premier League this season and agreed a new deal until the summer of 2023 on Friday.

Frank added: “I’m very pleased and I think Pontus has been a vital part of our rise in the last three years.

“The aim from the club and from Pontus was to extend the contract. All of us were promoted to the best league in the world and we have big ambitions and believe in the team and players but you never know when you step up to that level.

“Some will maybe crazy surprise you and make you go, ‘wow, are they even that good at the highest level?’ And some could maybe disappoint you.

“We wanted to see everyone, that was the plan, and Pontus earned definitely a well-deserved extension of his contract. He did so well for us in the Championship and has done well in the Premier League. He is a big part of the culture and leadership pushing us over the years.”

The Bees boss also revealed defender Rico Henry “should be available” for the Liverpool clash following a recent lay-off with a thigh issue.

A positive update was also provided on goalkeeper David Raya, who sustained knee ligament damage in October and was initially set to be out for four to five months.

“He is doing very well, definitely,” Frank said of a player who looked to have adapted brilliantly to life in the top flight.

“He is training with Manu (Sotelo) now, our goalkeeper coach, on the grass one-to-one and also trained the first day on the grass on Monday, so that is very positive.

“He had a meeting with a knee consultant yesterday I think it was and that was positive. It is going in the right direction so hopefully he will be soon joining in team training.”