Thomas Tuchel says he was "so happy" to see Emerson cap rare minutes for Chelsea this season with the second goal in the club's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 second leg (March 17). Speaking after the match, Tuchel praised the player's character, professionalism, and attitude for the way he has accepted being a role player behind Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell.