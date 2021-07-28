Timmy Abraham joins Newport on season-long loan
Newport have announced the signing of Timmy Abraham on a season-long loan from Fulham.
The 20-year-old forward, who is the brother of Chelsea and England forward Tammy, is the Exiles’ ninth signing of the transfer window.
Abraham began his career at Charlton before joining Fulham in 2017.
He made 12 appearances in all competitions in loan spells with Plymouth and Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers last season.
Newport manager Michael Flynn told the club’s website: “Timmy is still a young player with a bright future ahead of him, so I’m pleased that we’ve been able to get him on board for the new season.
“He’s already had some experience playing in League One and enjoyed a few loan spells away from Fulham, so hopefully he can play a part in helping us get to the next level.”