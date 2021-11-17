17 November 2021

Tottenham add goalkeeping coach Marco Savorani to backroom staff

By NewsChain Sport
Tottenham have appointed Marco Savorani as first-team goalkeeper coach.

Savorani joins Antonio Conte’s backroom staff after recently finishing a seven-year spell with Serie A side Roma, where he worked with Alisson Becker before the Brazilian’s move to Liverpool.

The 56-year-old previously worked with Conte at Siena and held similar roles at Atalanta, Chievo and Piacenza.

