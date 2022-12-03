Tranmere boss Micky Mellon disappointed by draw at high-flying Northampton

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon was disappointed to leave Sixfields with only a point after his side’s goalless draw against promotion-chasing Northampton.

Rovers are now nine games without a win in all competitions but created the better chances on Saturday, particularly in the first half when both Kane Hemmings and Paul Lewis were denied by a spectacular double save from Lee Burge.

Top-scorer Sam Hoskins was the biggest threat for Northampton, but he spurned his best chance in added time.

“I think we showed more of what we are about,” said Mellon. “We had by far and away the better chances and we kept going and kept plugging away and stayed organised.

“It’s a difficult place to come and other teams have found it tough here, but it’s a clean sheet and a point and to be honest we are a disappointed we haven’t taken all three.

“Their goalkeeper was man of the match which I think tells you everything about how the game went. The attitude was much better and it was more like the Tranmere I want to see.

“We were much the better team at the start of the second half and looked the more likely to score. With more clinical finishing, we could have got ourselves an early goal in the second half.

“There were some very good opportunities and with the quality of players we have, it’s disappointing that we didn’t score. They are good players and they should be taking those chances.

“But we keep working hard and we will try and build on this.”

Northampton, who have drawn their last three games at home, remain well-placed in third in League Two, five points above fourth, but lost ground on the top two.

Manager Jon Brady said: “Obviously we wanted to get all three points, but we came up against a very resilient Tranmere side who got bodies behind the ball and worked really hard. They made it stuffy at times and that summed the game up.

“The margins are fine and we had a few chances. I thought Hylts (Danny Hylton) should have got on the end of the cross from Sam (Hoskins). Maybe it was a lack of match sharpness, but I felt that was a real key moment where we could have finished them off.

“Fair play to Burgey in the first half, I’ve got to hold my hands up and say he made two tremendous saves to stop them from scoring.

“We want to win the game, but that’s now seven unbeaten in the league. Tranmere are a team that doesn’t concede many goals and I thought their two centre-halves were excellent.”