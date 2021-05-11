Tranmere sack Keith Hill ahead of League Two play-off semi-finals

Tranmere have sacked manager Keith Hill just before the play-offs (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
9:36am, Tue 11 May 2021
Tranmere have sacked manager Keith Hill, with club chairman Mark Palios saying he believes the decision gives them “the best chance” of promotion via the League Two play-offs.

The Wirral side finished seventh in the table and face Morecambe in a semi-final first leg on May 20, but will now go into the game under the temporary charge of Ian Dawes.

Palios told the club’s official website: “Despite success achieved on the pitch in the form of securing a place in the play-offs and reaching the Papa John’s Trophy final, in the play-offs an entire season gets distilled into two or three games.

“I have to do what I think gives us the best chance of achieving promotion in those games and I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that means making the change before the semi-finals begin.”

Hill took permanent charge of Rovers in November last year, on a deal to the end of the current season.

Dawes performed well in a caretaker capacity following the departure of Mike Jackson last autumn, with Palios saying he and assistant Andy Parkinson had done “a remarkable job” and bought the club time to conduct a thorough recruitment process, which ended with Hill getting the job.

