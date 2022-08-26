26 August 2022

Trio set to return from injury as Aberdeen take on Livingston

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2022

Aberdeen have players back for the cinch Premiership visit of Livingston.

Hayden Coulson and Matty Kennedy are fit again, while Jack MacKenzie is looking to make his first appearance of the season following a thigh injury.

Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Connor Barron (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Livingston striker Dylan Bahamboula is suspended following his red card against Motherwell.

Former Aberdeen forward Bruce Anderson misses out again with an ankle injury.

James Penrice is pushing for a return, while Morgan Boyes is a week or two away from fitness following ligament damage.

Long-term injury victim Tom Parkes is beginning the road to recovery following a knee operation.

