03 December 2022

Tristan Abrahams helps Eastleigh make 10-man Boreham Wood pay the penalty

By NewsChain Sport
Eastleigh ended their three-game losing run with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Boreham Wood in the Vanarama National League.

Jamal Fyfield was sent off for the Wood for an off-the-ball incident involving Eastleigh forward Danny Whitehall, resulting in a penalty which was converted by Tristan Abrahams after 34 minutes.

Whitehall fired over from close range at the start of the second half while, at the other end, Jack Payne forced Joe McDonnell into a save.

The visitors kept up the pressure and almost found an equaliser when substitute Dennon Lewis rifled a shot from 20 yards just wide.

