09 April 2022

Troy Parrott strike earns MK Dons draw at bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon

By NewsChain Sport
09 April 2022

Troy Parrott’s fantastic strike earned MK Dons a 1-1 draw at bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon that moved them three points clear of third-placed Rotherham in the League One promotion race.

The result was of more use to them than their relegation-threatened hosts, who led for most of the game through captain Alex Woodyard’s goal, although they closed the gap between them and safety to three points.

Wimbledon took a precious lead in the 19th minute after the visitors had failed to clear Nesta Guinness-Walker’s free-kick as a mishit effort by Woodyard trickled into the net.

The pressure from MK Dons built as the second half wore on, with Wombles goalkeeper Nik Tzanev making a good save from Mo Eisa’s shot across goal.

But there was nothing he could do with 10 minutes left when Dean Lewington picked out Parrott, who crashed in a fantastic volley off the underside of the bar from a tricky angle.

The hosts rallied from this and almost snuck a winner when Ethan Chislett’s stooping header was blocked by MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

world news

Tennis legend Boris Becker faces jail for moving cash from business account after bankruptcy

news

Murderer of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa jailed for at least 36 years for sexually motivated attack

news