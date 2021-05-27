Valencia announce José Bordalás as their new coach

SportMen's SportFootballValencia announce José Bordalás as their new coachLoading...By NewsChain Sport16:33pm, Thu 27 May 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. José Bordalás has been appointed as the new Valencia CF manager.Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...