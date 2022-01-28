28 January 2022

Vicente Besuijen set to make Aberdeen debut against St Johnstone

By NewsChain Sport
28 January 2022

Vicente Besuijen could make his Aberdeen debut against cinch Premiership bottom club St Johnstone.

The Holland youth international’s work permit has been finalised.

Jonny Hayes and Jack MacKenzie are back in training and could return from injury but Marley Watkins (foot) remains out, along with long-term absentees Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin.

Midfielder Melker Hallberg will make his St Johnstone debut at Pittodrie after joining from Hibernian.

Recent recruit Nadir Ciftci is out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Dundee in midweek and could be absent for several weeks.

Michael O’Halloran (hamstring) is rated 50-50 by manager Callum Davidson, while Shaun Rooney and Craig Bryson are both sidelined by ankle problems and David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.

