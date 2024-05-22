Vincent Kompany set to swap Burnley for Bayern Munich – reports

Bayern Munich are close to appointing Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as their new manager, according to reports.

The German giants have endured frustration in their bid to find a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, after it was announced in February that he would depart the Allianz Arena this summer.

Tuchel was unable to bow out with silverware and talks over him potentially staying on collapsed, but Bayern seem to have landed on their new manager.

After attempts to hire Xabi Alonso and Ralf Rangnick fell through, Bayern have switched focus to Clarets chief Kompany, despite the former Manchester City captain being unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League this season.

Reports on Wednesday night suggested Bayern were close to an agreement with Burnley to bring Kompany and his whole backroom staff to Munich.

If Burnley agree to the release of Kompany, it would bring a premature end to his spell at Turf Moor.

Kompany, contracted until 2028, joined the Lancashire club after a mixed spell with Anderlecht in his home country of Belgium.

Under Kompany’s stewardship, Burnley stormed to the Sky Bet Championship title and wracked up 101 points during the 2022-23 campaign.

It was a different story in the Premier League, with the Clarets losing 11 of their opening 13 league fixtures to subsequently go straight back down.

Kompany insisted after Burnley were relegated at Tottenham on May 12 that the following day was the start of their bid to earn an immediate promotion back to the top flight, but he now looks set to continue his managerial journey in Munich.

Burnley minority shareholder and former NFL star JJ Watt posted on X on Wednesday night, cryptically writing: “People often ask if European football ownership helps fill the adrenaline void from playing…

“There are definitely days.”