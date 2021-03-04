Watford sign former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Carlos Sanchez
Watford have announced the signing of former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Carlos Sanchez.
The 35-year-old Colombian has joined Xisco Munoz’s Hornets as a free agent on a deal running to the end of the season.
He is available to make his debut for the Vicarage Road outfit, who lie third in the Sky Bet Championship, when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Sanchez made 56 appearances for Villa from 2014 to 2017, and was most recently at West Ham for a two-year spell that ended last summer.
He has played 88 times for Colombia, including at the last two World Cups.