West Brom sign former Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan on two-year deal
West Brom have signed defender Kean Bryan on a two-year contract.
The 24-year-old left Sheffield United this summer after three seasons with the Bramall Lane outfit, which included a loan spell with Bolton.
Bryan, who made 13 appearances in the Premier League for the Blades last season, boosts West Brom’s options at the back following injuries to Matt Clarke and Dara O’Shea.
Baggies boss Valerien Ismael said on the club’s official website: “Kean has the same profile as a defender as Dara. He is a very aggressive, fast, centre-back, who is good in the build-up, is young, wants to learn, and has experience, so his profile is very good for us.
“The main difference to Dara is that Kean is left-footed and with Matt Clarke also out this was an opportunity for us to sign a player who can also play on the left side of our back three, as it is important to the balance of our team to have left-footed players in left-sided positions.
“Now, we need to build Kean into the squad and into the team. He didn’t have a normal pre-season and we need to manage him. At the same time, we will need him in the games, so we need to find the right balance.”