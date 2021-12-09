09 December 2021

West Brom welcome duo back from suspension to face Reading

By NewsChain Sport
09 December 2021

Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby can return when West Brom host Reading in the Championship on Saturday.

The midfield duo missed last weekend’s vital 2-1 win at Coventry through suspension but are available again to boss Valerien Ismael.

The Baggies manager will face a big selection call, however, after the performance of youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman in the win over the Sky Blues.

Gardner-Hickman partnered Alex Mowatt in midfield in Coventry, with the new pairing impressing and creating a new conundrum for their boss.

Liam Moore and Junior Hoilett are both back in contention for Reading.

Captain Moore and ex-Cardiff winger Hoilett have been out of action for several weeks but both returned to full training this week.

Andy Yiadom will also face a late fitness test as he steps up his own return.

Boss Veljko Paunovic will hope to have that trio available for the Baggies trip, with as many as eight other senior stars still sidelined.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sienna Miller alleges The Sun ‘leaked’ news of her pregnancy as she settles phone-hacking claim

world news

New Zealand reveals unique plan which effectively prevents anyone under 14 from ever being able to buy cigarettes

world news

More bad news for Boris! Now Tories are fined £17,800 over donation for refurbishment of Prime Minister’s Downing Street flat

news